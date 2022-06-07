TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

