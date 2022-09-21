TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 74. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tags

Trending Video