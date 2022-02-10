TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 40 by noon, then falling to around 27 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 19. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard "Dick" Eversoll, 68, Clinton, died February 8th at Eagle Point Nursing Home. In following Dick's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services are being planned for a later date (May 17th) at the Pape Funeral Home.
Nancy Thurston, 80 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 9th, surrounded by family. Visitation Sunday, February 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM.
MORRISON [mdash] ARLYN D. HUIZENGA, 76, died February 7th at his home in Morrison. A Celebration of Life potluck at noon, Saturday, February 12th will be held at 12342 Spring Valley Road, Morrison. More information at www.bosmarenkes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton High School
- Ruling on legal challenge to school mask mandates could come soon
- Clinton animal hoarding cases lead to pet limit discussion
- A PLACE OF HIS OWN: Ricky's Place opens doors at well-known corner
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton Middle School
- Damhoff impressing for ranked Steamers
- New bill would allow parents to watch kids’ classrooms
- Prep Report: Northeast, Camanche, DeWitt finish sweeps
- No one injured in space heater fire
- WRESTLING: DeWitt pushes 9 to districts, Camanche 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.