TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Therese J. Donahue, 94 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
