TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 58. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tags

Trending Video