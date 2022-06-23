TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SATURDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

