TODAY: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Trending Video