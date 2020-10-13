TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 56. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
