TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Weather
Articles
- Clinton teen arrested in Wednesday's fatal shooting
- MLB Standings
- Clinton man will plead guilty to willful injury
- DCI investigating triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park
- UPDATE: Man accused of pointing gun at MercyOne Clinton, threatening doctor's life
- Clinton's The V'ue nominated for national award
- LyondellBasell first responders undergo rescue training
- Clinton based River City Crush takes home 10U USSSA Gold Bracket State Championship
- TASTE TRAVELER: A tutorial on a family favorite
