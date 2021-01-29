TODAY: Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 p.m, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3 and 5 p.m., then rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 5 p.m. High near 33. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all snow after 7 p.m. Low around 30. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. SUNDAY: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

