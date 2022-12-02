TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 42. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

