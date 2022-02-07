TODAY: Patchy fog between 7 and 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with rain after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

