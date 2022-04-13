TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Paula Rice, passed away Sunday, April 10. Celebration of life will be held 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Thomson. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. the same day.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Alice Mullen, 90, of Camanche, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Alverno. Alice is survived by 3 children, one step-son, and several grand & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Guy Rogness, husband William (Bill) Mullen, Larry & Eric Mullen.…
Most Popular
Articles
- Country music festival series could take stage in Clinton
- Tragedy strikes eagle trio again
- Four inducted into CHS Hall of Honor
- David Johnson gives back to Clinton football players
- Democrat Finkenauer knocked off US Senate primary ballot
- Geek Squad renewal - another phishing scam
- Queens oust Bettendorf in MAC battle
- Garage fire under investigation
- Sokolovich named Grow Clinton's president, CEO
- EICC's Campbell receives national council’s Petrizzo Award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.