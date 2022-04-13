TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tags

Trending Video