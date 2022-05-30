TODAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. WEDNESDSAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

