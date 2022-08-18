TODAY: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

