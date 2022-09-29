TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 69. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Clinton County crash
- Preston native makes his premiere on Season 43 of 'Survivor'
- Clinton man killed north of Fulton
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 5
- Clinton commits $500,000 to Ashford plan
- Clinton business celebrates expansion
- Day-off incentive created at Clinton Middle School
- Camanche pulls off come from behind win to beat Anamosa on Homecoming night
- Northeast uses big fourth quarter to fuel Homecoming comeback win
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings Week 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.