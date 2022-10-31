TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 73. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. FRIDAY: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

