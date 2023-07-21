TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

