TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Weather
Articles
- Attempted murder charge refiled in Clinton shooting
- Clinton County woman wins $20,000 lottery prize
- Douglas sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting
- Eastern Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- 2023 CHAPY Awards set for July 26th
- County looking at options after Humane Society cuts off service
- Clinton woman found shot outside MercyOne dies
- Residents push back against Central DeWitt School Board
- SAVVY SENIOR: Best meal delivery services for seniors who don’t cook
