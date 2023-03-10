TODAY: A chance of rain and snow between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. TONIGHT: Snow, possibly mixed with rain before midnight, then a chance of snow. Low around 31. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tags

Trending Video