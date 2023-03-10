TODAY: A chance of rain and snow between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. TONIGHT: Snow, possibly mixed with rain before midnight, then a chance of snow. Low around 31. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton woman wins $25,000 lottery prize
- Clinton man pleads guilty to lesser charges in attempted murder case
- Stratos Wealth Partners expands stake in First Wealth Financial Group
- Arkansas man pleads guilty in Clinton County vehicular homicide case
- 'Awesome people' motivate Deja Vu owner
- MercyOne adds advanced registered nurse practitioner to orthopedics
- CHAPY Wrestler of the Year Nominees
- Clinton Easter egg hunt is April 1
- Autism center moving into Lyons Business and Tech Park
- MercyOne Clinton Wound Care announces new location
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.