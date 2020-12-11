SATURDAY: Rain and snow before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow. High near 34. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of flurries before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
