TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Valley Bluff Townhomes celebrates growth in Clinton
- CHS starts up Rugby Club for first time in school history; Will host home game in late April
- Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey
- Central DeWitt teacher accused of sexually exploiting former student
- No injuries reported in ADM fire
- Trial date set in attempted murder case
- Back to Wrigley: Chicago Cubs will honor Grand Mound man Thursday at Wrigley Field
- Clinton places third at Clinton Girls Early Bird Invitational
- TRAINING DAYS: Six firefighters join Clinton's roster
- Clinton County District Court Activity
