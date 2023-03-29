TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

