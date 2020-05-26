TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 90%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donald McDermott 78 of Clinton, died Monday May 25, 2020 at MercyOne. Private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fulton nursing home confirms COVID-19 outbreak
- Savanna bar owner ready to open doors early
- Clinton High announces 2020 HOF Class
- Hero BX buys 3.3 acres for expansion
- Arraignment date set in financial abuse case
- Siblings charged with burglary in custody dispute
- Greenwalt vying for sheriff post
- CRIME WATCH: Camanche Police Department
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Whiteside sheriff on Pritzker order: 'This is not a law enforcement issue'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.