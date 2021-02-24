TODAY: Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 9 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DES MOINES [mdash] James R. Oliver, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2021. He was married to his wife and life partner, Rosalind, for nearly 50 years. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela (Ben) Vail of Alabama, Brad (Julie) Oliver of Ohio, Chris (R…
CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
Most Popular
Articles
- Bad-tempered sister-in-law
- Naeve Family Beef announces new packing plant in Camanche
- Abandoned home finds new owner after remodel
- Six nuclear power plants in Illinois operated nearly at full power during cold snap
- Clinton cat cruising in pet competition
- Irish girls win quarterfinal as coach Dave Nelson watches from bleachers
- Man accused of robbing Circle K
- Clinton School Board denounces school voucher bill
- Fire at KFC damages food frying equipment
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.