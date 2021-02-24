TODAY: Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 9 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tags

Trending Video