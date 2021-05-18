TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
