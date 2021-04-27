TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m, then scattered showers and storms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 63. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
