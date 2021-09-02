TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 and 4 p.m., then showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
COFFEY, Mo. [mdash]John Nelson Eacret, 73, Coffey, MO passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1947 in Portland, Oregon the son of Earnest and Rachel (Stone) Eacret. On July 7, 2007, he married Joan A. Hughes in Tracy, Missouri. She survives of the home.…
Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, died August 29, 2021. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Monmouth.
Jodi French, 52, of Thomson, died August 28, 2021. Service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Thomson United Methodist Church, burial in Lower York Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church.
