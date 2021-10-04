TODAY: Cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. THURSDAY: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rosina Jessen, 97 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, at Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Edna Dohse, 81, of Clinton, passed away Saturday at WestWing Place - DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
POWELL [mdash] Allan Henry Burken, age 77, left this world September 30, 2021 to spend eternity in the presence of Jesus. He was born June 24, 1944 in Clinton, Iowa to Edward and Arletta (Lovell) Burken. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, October 15th at 11:00, at St Joseph Church in Su…
Most Popular
Articles
- Students vandalize Happy Joe's during Homecoming, owner says
- Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident
- Kennedy pleads guilty to felony theft
- Crime Watch: Clinton Police Department
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton native honored for 50-year railroad career
- Cross country offers special bond for Sattler Siblings
- Sunday recital will inaugurate new organ
- ROLLING ALONG: Parks and Rec upgrade pond, soccer field and set sights on new complex
- Iowa City mayor issues mask order without set end date
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.