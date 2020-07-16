TODAY: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Thomas Neill, 82, Clinton, passed away Tuesday, July 14th. Private graveside services are Saturday, July 18th. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Complete obituary in Saturday's paper.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nostalgia brings The Frontier back to life
- Police ask for public's help in homicide investigation
- RETURN TO LEARN: Clinton schools' classroom plans will be released Thursday
- CHECK YOUR POWERBALL NUMBERS: Ticket purchased in Clinton wins $500,000
- Police chief recognizes nurse for saving a life
- School start date definite, details in flux
- Clinton police investigate Monday homicide
- Neighbors question approval of new subdivision
- Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks
- Alliant Building implosion set for today
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.