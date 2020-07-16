TODAY: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

