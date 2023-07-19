TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

