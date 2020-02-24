TODAY: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. WEDNESDAY: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tags