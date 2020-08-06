TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

