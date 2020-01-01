TODAY: A chance of sprinkles after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. FRIDAY: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of snow after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24.
