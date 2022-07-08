TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

