TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Weather
RICHARD CARROLL PARKINSON, 81, of Morrison, IL, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com.
BEDFORDSHIRE [mdash]Michael A. Litchfield, Age 73, passed away April 23 in Bedfordshire, England. He is survived by his wife Vivian, 2 daughters Donna and Michelle , 4 grandchildren, 2 brothers Alan and Philip, 3 sisters Janet and Karen of Bedfordshire and Patricia Cramer of Clinton. He was …
