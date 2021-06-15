TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Weather
Obituaries
Karen Joanne Bartachek, 84, of Maquoketa, IA passed away June 13, 2021 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
DEWITT [mdash] Jean Gravert, 95, formerly of Delmar, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Iowa City. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Grossman Hall in Delmar. Arrangements are…
GREENBACK [mdash] John James Motroni, 74, of Greenback, TN passed away June 11, 2021 at his home. He was a U S Army Veteran and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. His military education and training included Code of Conduct, Military Justice, and Survival Escape and Evasion Training. He…
