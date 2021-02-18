TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. SUNDAY: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
