TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy.
