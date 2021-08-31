TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Weather
Obituaries
COFFEY, Mo. [mdash]John Nelson Eacret, 73, Coffey, MO passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1947 in Portland, Oregon the son of Earnest and Rachel (Stone) Eacret. On July 7, 2007, he married Joan A. Hughes in Tracy, Missouri. She survives of the home.…
Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, died August 29, 2021. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Monmouth.
Jodi French, 52, of Thomson, died August 28, 2021. Service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Thomson United Methodist Church, burial in Lower York Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church.
Nathaniel "Nathan" Sack, 44 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, August 26th. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 2nd at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, September 3rd at Prince of Peace.
