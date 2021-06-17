TODAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89.
SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
