TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Weather
Obituaries
Helen Niebuhr, 94 of Clinton, passed away Thursday April 21st. Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM next Saturday, April 30th at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be prior to the services. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
SAN AUGUSTINE [mdash] John Howard Turner, age 85, of San Augustine, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Mr. Turner was born March 13, 1937, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to parents Bessie Margaret (Wallace) and John Cox Turner and grew up in the Victoria, Texas, area. He attended Texas A&am…
CLINTON [mdash] Becky L Dann, 68 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, after battling a long illness. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrang…
