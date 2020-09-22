TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Weather
Mike Hinrichs, 74, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Services for Marlene Hansen of Clinton will be Friday at 11:00am, Zion Lutheran Church with visitation from 9:00am to service time. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home Clinton in charge of arrangements. A full obit will be in Thursday's paper.
