TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
