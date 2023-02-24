TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. MONDAY: Rain, mainly before noon. High near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 46. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Ashford University property plan unveiled
- Krogman named Sports Field Manager of the Year
- Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
- Plea hearing set in McDivitt murder
- Storm place third in IGHSAU Class 1A State Bowling Tournament
- STATE INDIVIDUALS: Nylin places second in Class 1A IGHSAU State Bowling Individuals Tournament
- TASTE TRAVELER: Minding your manners
- Clinton downs North Scott to take third place in the IHSAA Class 2A State Bowling Tournament
- City ramping up for 2023 infrastructure work
- Chiefs' assistant strength, conditioning coach featured speaker at upcoming River Bend Academic Excellence Dinner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.