TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. MONDAY: Rain, mainly before noon. High near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 46. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

