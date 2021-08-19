TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.