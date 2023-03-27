TODAY: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

