TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

