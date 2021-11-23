TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Howard J. Jewell, 95, of Clinton passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton, IA. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three people injured in early morning fire in Clinton
- Iowa State Patrol: 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash at Maquoketa
- 40 YEARS AFTER: Clinton man, rescuers celebrate life-saving event
- River Hawks ousted in state final, cap 2021 as state runner-ups
- Clinton lands $15 million RAISE grant for Manufacturing/Bluff project
- Plum granted suspended sentences
- Johnson caps fourth year with River Hawks with state title game
- Kennedy sentenced to 10 years in prison in theft case
- Camanche announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class
- Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in shootings that intensified debate over vigilantism, guns and racial injustice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.