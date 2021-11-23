TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

