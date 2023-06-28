TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

