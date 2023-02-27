TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.
- Ashford property sale now complete
- Damhoff's 28 points, Pessman's steal help Steamers charge back to defeat Warriors in Regional Final
- Krogman named Sports Field Manager of the Year
- GET TO KNOW GROW CLINTON: Business plans must include thorough building analysis
- City ramping up for 2023 infrastructure work
- STATE INDIVIDUALS: Nylin places second in Class 1A IGHSAU State Bowling Individuals Tournament
- Chiefs' assistant strength, conditioning coach featured speaker at upcoming River Bend Academic Excellence Dinner
- Clinton downs North Scott to take third place in the IHSAA Class 2A State Bowling Tournament
- Tate denied post-conviction relief in 2010 murder case
- Rhoades retiring after over 35 years of service in law enforcement
