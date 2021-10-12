TODAY: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
- Sister is dating a felon
- Wisconsin investors buy Clinton apartment complexes
- Parr granted deferred judgment in meth case
- Energy company plans solar project in Clinton County
- School board candidates voice conservative values at forum
- MercyOne Clinton internal medicine providers moving to new location
- Toy drive kick-off reflects greater need
- City will amend city code to accommodate Nestle Purina expansion
- Paxton charged in meth case
- Clinton man sentenced to 17 1/2 years on child pornography charge
